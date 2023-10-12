The images shown by the Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant today to the NATO ministers meeting in Brussels highlight “the violence with which Hamas has decided to act against newborns, elderly women, young women. Even war has, in its dramatic nature , rules: when you overcome them you go beyond what is human. It is normal, therefore, that the reaction of someone who has suffered such a serious wound is strong.” He says it the Minister of Defense Guido Crosettotoday at the NATO Defense ministerial in Brussels.

“The international scenario – underlined the minister – presents us with critical issues and difficult challenges for everyone. We must work together to avoid escalation. The Italian Government and the Defense are at the side of the people of Israel and I reiterate the full solidarity for the attacks suffered and the closeness to the families of the victims and the injured. I hope that thanks to the effort of the international community we will be able to find a channel to free the hundreds of innocent hostages kidnapped by the terrorists”.

For Crosetto, “the events of these last few days demonstrate the importance and fragility of the Southern Flank and how necessary, today more than ever, a strong and cohesive Alliance is at 360°. We are deeply concerned about the possible extension of the conflict into Middle East and for the risk of a new season of terrorist attacks. The instability in this area, in the countries of North Africa and in the Sahel has in fact repercussions on the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic area. This means that for the South too we must have forces, with adequate reactivity and capacity, to be used in case of need as happened on the Eastern Flank, where Italy is actively participating”.

“It is up to nations that dialogue with Hamas to defuse the situation”

Whether or not there is any negotiating space to free the hostages taken by Hamas in last weekend’s attacks, the minister added, “is not something that NATO can deal with. Some nations that have an easier dialogue with Hamas, it is certainly not NATO or the Western nations that have it. There are nations that have a dialogue: I think it is up to them to try to defuse this dramatic situation.”

Countries like Qatar and Saudi Arabia are states with which “we have always talked about economic issues. If we are not ashamed of talking about economic or energy issues, I don’t see why we should be ashamed of talking about humanitarian issues. Indeed, humanitarian issues transcend any difference: it is the moment in which reason must prevail, certainly not ideology”, he explains.

“Whoever wants to leave Gaza must be able to do so”

The “humanitarian corridor” to exit the Gaza Strip, “from what I have heard from the statements of the Israeli government, is open, it has never been closed. From the beginning the possibility of moving away from Gaza was given. We must act in so that people know it in the meantime and then somehow manage to move. The international community must guarantee this: those who want to leave must be able to leave, a corridor must be ensured to exit”, said Crosetto.