“If all the misdemeanors among politicians and journalists were published, everyone would feel anything, especially very unedifying things. decontextualized, I used an inelegant term (in the plural) that the program Striscia la Notizia tried to attribute to me as an offense to President Conte “. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto underlines this. The reference is to the off-wave broadcast by Striscia la Notizia in which Crosetto speaks about Giuseppe Conte, leader of the M5S.

“If even the term used had been in the singular, it would have been an ironic joke, with a journalist I have known for 20 years. From President Conte he divides me everything, as is well known, but I have never disrespected him. honestly and openly in Parliament, but today I apologize to him. I know that he will understand me because I remember that in the past, journalists also used these infamous methods with him “, concludes Crosetto.