Crosetto hospitalized, the minister ended up in trouble already in 2013 for smoking 150 cigarettes in one day

The minister Guido Crosetto he ended up rushed to hospital for suspected pericarditis. And while the analyzes are being carried out, while waiting for updates on his conditions, it is worth remembering that the number one of the Defense Ministry had, about ten years ago, another hospital experience which attracted the attention of the media for its strangeness.

In the wards of a Roman hospital, in fact, it is still a topic of discussion among colleagues when in February 2013 a “gentle giant” almost 2 meters tall and weighing (at least) 100 kg entered with a suffering expression, pale lips and his face the color of corpse white revealing that he had smoked 150 cigarettes in a single day.

Performance, this, almost inhuman if you consider that the cigarettes they are usually sold in packs of 20. Making a simple division, it would mean that Crosetto we managed to smoke about 7 and a half packs. A mission as a professional smoker, but perhaps not even that demanding for a giant of his caliber.

“I'm alive and well, just a little stressed about the life I lead,” the then co-founder of Brothers of Italy and candidate for the Senate in Piedmont. Then making an adequate, yet unexpected, self-criticism: “I was an idiot”. Therefore, all that remains is to wait for the doctors' analyzes and understand what were the reasons for the hospitalization of the minister, now 60 years old.