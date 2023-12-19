Crosetto and the attic. The opposition: “Nauseating smell of privilege”

The case of super penthouse from 220 meters in Rome where he lives Guido Crosetto continue to hold sway. The minister lives from four months in this mega apartment in the capital without paying a single euro. In fact, the house belongs to one of his Friend who, due to delays in the renovation works, decided not to charge him anything temporarily. But Crosetto's friend Carmine Saladino – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – is also an entrepreneur who has relationships with public entities in the key sector of investigations and cybersecurity and also of defence. Yesterday the defense minister reiterated that in his opinion there was no e there is no reason to be embarrassed. He had to pay for the old house until October due to Saladin's fault, as the new one was not ready. A private agreement guaranteed him legitimate possession and in November he registered the contract which – Crosetto always maintains – provides for the first monthly payment of 5 thousand euros in January 2024.

But the group's scope of operation Maticmind of which Saladino is president and minority shareholder and – continues Il Fatto – the existence of wiretaps of conversations in which Crosetto was brought up in the period December 2021-July 2022 by a lawyer under investigation in an investigation (which does not involve Saladino and Crosetto) relating to attempts to favor the rise of a public manager to ensure that he managed the funds of the Pnrr, make the matter more serious. The opposition goes on the attack and asks the minister to clarify. Sandro I roll it of the Democratic Party: “What is the point of the self-defense of the minister who doesn't pay the rent because there is work in progress? This is a little misdirection. She invites us to look at the finger and not at the moon. These representatives of the right of government are full of conflicts of interest“. Along the same lines the M5s: “Nauseating smell of history of privilege from the political caste. The topic raises a serious problem of conflict of interest or at least political opportunity”, thunders Marco Pilgrims.

