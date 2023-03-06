Crosetto and the “Defense Committee”. The 14 members and goals

The minister from the Defence I drive Crosetti has decided to set up aCommittee for development and enhancement of the culture of Defence“. The working group will consist of 14 membersof course there is to preside over it Crosetti. Among others, the secretary also stands out, who will be Filippo Maria Fata past in Pirelli and head of institutional relations for years Leonardo and the journalist Gianni Riotta. And in the end Guido Crosetto – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – created a personal think tank, a group of people ready to delve into defense issues. THE members of the Committee range in various sectors. Gianni Riotta could not be missing, whom many also remember for an article published in Repubblica entitled “War in Ukraine. Right, left and no Green Pass: identikit of the Putinians of Italy ”in which he listed a series of subjects which according to him they justified the moves from the Russia.

There are also – il Fatto continues – the director of the Sole 24 Ore, Fabio Drummers and Pier Domenico Garrone “adviser to the minister for issues related to institutional communication and strategies For value there culture from the defence“, reads the decree of February 21. But what will it be for this new committee? What will the members who are part of it actually do? A defense source explains to Fatto: “It is often thought that the Defense is only armed forces, but is not so. The idea is that the world of defense is about technology, industry, culture, geopolitics. They will organize seminarsmeetings, documents, directives and proposals that will come notify the minister. And let’s be clear, the members of the Committee all do it free and with a totally approach independent”. Indeed, they are not foreseen emoluments And expense reimbursements.

