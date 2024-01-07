The Crosetto burraco and the dig politics of Aldo Grasso

The burraco from Crosetto continues to hold sway in the media debate. A few days ago the Ministry of Defense he shared one on his social channels game of burraco played between friendsunderlining the “theft” immediately during the game. “The rest days are also used to relax with friends, playing Burraco. And there is no better satisfaction than winning even when they “steal” 100 points from your count and you realize it later… thanks Caio”, we read on Instagram. A post that immediately went around the internet, also triggering, said by the minister, the keyboard lions.

The minister's vitriolic response to the “shitty hater”

Now, a few days later, Aldo Grasso is among the most prestigious names in the Courier- skewers the Minister of Defense right on the well-known point Buraco game, has become the mirror of a political “attitude”. “Sometimes Crosetto, also from the lineage of the non-blackmailable, seems shaken by conspiracy syndrome, from siege fantasies. But in the meantime he doesn't realize that they are stealing points from him at the gaming table…”.

“God forbid that from my friends… Last Tuesday the minister Guido Crosetto played burraco with his wife and friends, it is not known whether in the beautiful house in Marene (Cuneo) or in the Roman attic of his friend Carmine Saladino. How is it known, after having published the results of the match on Instagram (but what was the need?) the keyboard lions went wild and the minister responded in kind, making quite a fuss”, writes Grasso. But the haters, Grasso continues, “missed the most important phrase: «There is no better satisfaction than winning even when they “steal” 100 points from your count and you realize it later…». Sometimes Crosetto, also from the lineage of «not blackmailable», seems shaken by conspiracy syndrome, by siege fantasies (he had thundered against «meetings of a branch of the judiciary» who was trying to «stop the anti-democratic drift to which Meloni is leading us») but in the meantime he doesn't notice that they are “stealing” points from him at the gaming table. The fable teaches that facing enemies (the Wagner Brigade, the Court of Auditors, the red robes, the haters) requires audacity. But just as much would be needed to face the friends (of the burraco) and above all the reality without the alibi of the conspiracy“.

