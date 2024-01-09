Crosetto, almost 900 thousand euros declared in 2023. The “poorest” rent. The ranking of the richest ministers

The richest Italian minister? Guido Crosetto. This was revealed by the Chamber and Senate websites, where the documents were published tax returns of the members of the Executive. In detail, according to what is reported LaPressethe Minister of Defense declared 895,588 euros in 2023. It follows, albeit with half a million euros difference, Daniela Santanchéowner of Tourism, with 298 thousand euros.

The podium closes Giorgia Meloni, which, in 2023, declared 293,531 euros. In fourth place in the ranking of the executive's 'Scrooges' is the Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, with a declaration of 262,370. Fifth is the holder of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Elvira Calderonewith 232,003 euros.

The 'top ten' is completed with the ministers Orazio Schillaci (Health) which declared 227,345 euros, Carlo Nordio (Justice) which is close to 210 thousand euros (209,793), Gennaro Sangiuliano (Culture) with a 730 worth 174,630 euros, Andrea Abodi (Sports and youth) with 165,563 euros and Matteo Piantedosi (Internal) 163,892 euros.

Following, Roberto Calderoli (Regional Affairs and Autonomy) is at 145,054 euros and comes in front of the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, with 140,252 euros. On the same figure the owner of Businesses and Made in Italy, Adolfo Ursodeclared 140,252 euros, while his colleague Anna Maria Bernini (University and research) reached 122,651 euros.

Subsequently, the Minister for Disabilities, Alessandra Locatelliexceeds 102 thousand euros (102,039), as well as Francesco Lollobrigida (Agriculture) with a 730 worth 101,108 euros, Luca Ciriani (Relations with Parliament) at 100,391 euros and Paolo Zangrillo (Pa) with 99,052 euros.

Then follows the Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, which is close to 100 thousand euros (99,761). The deputy prime ministers Matteo Salvini And Antonio Tajanihave grossed almost 100 thousand euros (99,969) and 76,748 euros respectively.

Finally, the “poorest” minister is the one in charge of European Affairs, cohesion policies, the South and the Pnrr, Raffaele Fittowhich stops at 22,221 euros, while Nello Musumeci (Civil protection and sea policies) ed Eugenia Roccella (Family, birth rate and equal opportunities) declared 49,993 and 70,896 euros respectively.

