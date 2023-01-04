Italy is back at the center of investors’ concerns: yields on ten-year bonds of our country have risen to 4.6%, quadrupled compared to a year ago, and the spread has widened by more than two points.

For the Financial Times we are the “weakest link” in the Eurozone, because we are more exposed to a new debt crisis due to the new aggressive stance of the ECB.

And just Frankfurt ends up in the crosshairs of Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, who in ainterview to Republic attacks the Eurotower: “The country’s economic conditions risk worsening if the external safeguards that have helped in recent years are lacking. This is why I struggle to understand the reasons that prompted the ECB to change its policy on the purchase of European government bonds. Moreover, in a moment that is already economically very complex, in some ways dramatic, such as the one the world and the EU in particular are going through”.

Italian debt exceeds 145% of GDP, bonds for 400 billion are due to expire this year, and the ECB has also decided to raise interest rates and buy fewer bonds.

“Some decisions cause negative effects because they amplify the crisis. When Draghi launched the ‘whatever it takes’ – explains the founder of Fratelli d’Italia – the economic and social situation was enormously better than the one we are facing. Even more so today there was no reason for a squeeze”.

The minister also wondered about Frankfurt’s power over the countries of the Eurozone: “We have left to independent bodies answerable only to themselves, the possibility of influencing the lives of citizens and the economy, it is legitimate to wonder how right it is ?”.

And it opens up the possibility of a budget deviation: “We do not have the same possibility of debt that Draghi or Conte had, nor the low rates that Renzi had. We have to rebuild the country. Also intervening in situations of weakness and excessive poverty so as not to translate them into family dramas”.