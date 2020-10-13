Reliance Jio has once again surpassed other telecom companies. Jio has become the first such telecom company in the country to have 40 crore subscribers. In July, the company added 3.5 million new users to its network. However, the company’s active users have also decreased by more than 8.5 crore. Meanwhile, the telecom industry also benefited 3.5 million users in July. With the opening of offline channels and the economy picking up in July, the number of subscriber base in the country increased to 114.4 million.In June 2020, there was a shortfall of 32 lakh in Indian telecom subscribers. According to TRAI’s latest data, Reliance Jio may still have the largest number of subscribers, but in terms of inactive subscribers, it is ahead of Airtel and Vodafone. Talking about Jio, its active users have decreased by 8.78 crore. At the same time, the number of interactive users of Airtel was 95 lakhs and the number of interactive users of Vodafone-Idea was 3.21 crore.

Migrant user reduced due to active user

Nitin Soni, senior director of rating agency Fitch, said that the reason behind Jio’s interactive users is migrants moving from one city to another due to lockdown, who have now stopped using their Jio number.

Total number of users

According to TRAI, at the end of July the total number of users of Jio was 40.08 crore. Talking about Airtel, it added 32.6 lakh wireless subscribers by the end of July. With this, the total users of Airtel stood at 31.99 crore, of which active users are 97 percent.

Decreased number of Vi users

Talking about Vodafone-Idea, the difficulties of this company are not diminishing. The company lost itself in huge numbers like every time. Vodafone-Idea users decreased by 37.2 lakhs in July. After this, the company reduced the number of users to 30.13 crore, of which the active user is 89.33 percent.

Disclosed in TRAI’s VLR data

VLR (Visitor Location Register) is used to track the active users. It is a temporary register of users who migrate from one area to another. If a subscriber is in the active stage, then he can use calling and SMS service. Based on this, active and inactive users are identified. According to TRAI’s VLR data, currently, Airtel’s active users are 98.14%, Vodafone-Idea’s active users 89.49% and Jio’s active users 78.15.