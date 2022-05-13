SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Soybean exports from Brazil will be below expectations this year after a crop failure, while local processing will exceed expectations, with industries achieving good crushing margins, said consultancy Safras & Mercado, in releasing forecasts. this Friday.

Brazilian soybean sales abroad were estimated at 74.5 million tonnes, compared to 78 million in the forecast released at the end of February, according to the consultancy.

Soybean processing in the country this year was estimated at 47.9m tonnes, closer to the forecast by industry association Abiove (48m tonnes), up from 47.5mt in the previous forecast, according to Safras.

Abiove last Tuesday maintained its forecast of record soybean processing in Brazil in 2022.

(By Roberto Samora)