Between the 6th, 7th and 8th of December, Banco Safra promoted Safra Trends 2023, a free online event that aimed to present investors with the main trends and investment opportunities for the next year, which will be marked by the beginning of a new government .

With the intention of bringing this broader view of what can happen in the future, the challenges of the new management and the economic panorama in Brazil and in the world, the first day of the meeting brought together specialists such as Paulo Hartung, former governor of Espírito Santo and President of the Brazilian Tree Industry, Joaquim Levy, director of Macro Strategy at Banco Safra, Chris Garman, director of the Eurasia Group, Vivian Lee, portfolio manager at Ibiuna Investimentos, Maria Sosa Taborda, coordinator of UNEP-FI, among others.

In the first panel, entitled “The challenges of a world in transformation”, led by Levy, Hartung spoke about the tasks that the new Brazilian government needs to put into practice to guarantee that the country takes advantage of the opportunities that are arising.

The former governor of Espírito Santo highlighted three of them: the need to pacify the country after the elections – which came out profoundly divided with regard to regional, economic and religious aspects – the organization of a solid and reliable base in the Legislative, the need to re-anchor economic expectations, especially with regard to fiscal responsibility and to redesign the income transfer program.

For Hartung, there has never been an opportunity as relevant to Brazil as the one currently knocking on the country’s door. “If we take care of these tasks, we will be able to access a world of opportunities, with decarbonization, disorganization of the global supply chain, among many other factors. If we get the step right, we will have a beautiful journey”.

The increased demand for clean energy consumption and food can be two important drivers of these opportunities. “Brazil has extraordinary assets such as biomass, constant winds and sun, which can help increase the supply of clean energy to other countries. In addition, it can further increase its food supply globally – nowadays, it accounts for 10% of the planet’s food”, emphasizes Hartung.

But the path still has some obstacles, which calls for Brazil to do its homework. “The country needs to gain confidence back from Brazilians and the world. And for that we need to have legal certainty. We can’t play with that.”

New Brazil

In the second part of the day’s series of debates, Chris Garman was the guest of the panel “The challenges of the new Brazil”, coordinated by Eduardo Yuki, chief economist of Banco Safra. Garman drew attention to the importance of Brazil looking at what is happening abroad. “The external environment today has tectonic plates in motion, influenced by geopolitical and economic problems. However, this brings risks and opportunities in the medium term for Brazil”, reinforcing Hartung’s line of thought.

Among the risks, the specialist listed three major ones: the chances of an increase in conflicts in the war in Ukraine, the difficulty that China will have to leave the scenario of social restrictions due to covid-19 and the undefined situation of the American economy – whether it will enter or not actually in recession. “Geopolitical risks will be a major drag on global growth in 2023. There may not be an agreement with Russia anytime soon because of international sanctions.”

Garman pointed out that the PEC of the Transition of the new government with a higher expenditure, in the amount of R$ 198 billion, has been undermining the credibility of the private sector regarding the resumption of economic growth and making it difficult for the Brazilian Central Bank to reduce interest rates in 20923 “Fiscal uncertainties hamper the economy’s ability to make a stronger recovery and encourage more hostile public opinion. The challenge for Lula’s team is delicate”.

For Yuki, from Safra, the return of tax collection stimulates higher inflation, but, on the other hand, brings “a little better” fiscal sustainability.

Sustainability

In the last panel of the first day of the event, which was entitled “Sustainable Finance: ESG, the letters that change the game”, commanded by Tatiana Gomes, chief economist at Banco Safra, Vivian Lee and Maria Sosa Taborda showed with these three letters are gaining more and more space in the world of investments. “With the theme gaining more and more importance for people and companies in general and with the change in legislation, this has had a significant effect on investments”, said Tatiana.

For Maria Taborda, known as Marô, the ESG agenda brings value to companies. “Putting it into practice as soon as possible mitigates risks and, on the other hand, generates value. Climate issues, biodiversity, inclusion, diversity became part of this agenda. CFOs are looking at this pragmatically in the business world.”

Vivian Lee highlighted the growth of this market in Brazil, whose first issue of a green bond took place in 2015, with assets of around R$ 500 million. In 2021, this market reached BRL 16 billion. It was a significant growth, but it is still very small compared to the total bond issuances in general in the market”.

Lee pointed out that, despite this, Brazil is seen as a pioneer in the incorporation of ESG principles in the financial and banking sectors, which acts as a catalyst for companies to become increasingly concerned about sustainability. “Today we see banks finance large projects, but ask for environmental licenses, make several checklists to make sure that they are not going to contribute to increase the impact on the environment and on social issues”.

Tatiana took advantage of the opportunity and mentioned the Women in Leadership ETF (ELAS11), issued by Safra in March this year, which is based on the Teva Index of Brazilian companies listed on the Stock Exchange, which has a greater representation of women on boards and in the board of directors. “Since it was launched, the fund has been delivering higher returns than the Ibovespa. Women make better decisions, with different points of view and low risk. They comply with rules and end up increasing the profitability of the companies where they operate”, he concludes.