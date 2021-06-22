The federal government increased the resources, but also the interest of the 2021/22 Harvest Plan. The volume of credit rose 6.3%, while the interest rate rose an average of 10%. In all, BRL 251.2 billion in credit will be offered to Brazilian farmers, BRL 177.78 billion for funding and marketing and BRL 73.4 billion for investments.

Interest rates start at 3% and reach 8.5% per annum. In the previous harvest, there were R$ 236.3 billion in credit with interest from 2.75% to 7% per year.

In family farming, interest will be 3% for the production of food products and 4.5% for the production of other items. For the average rural producer, interest will be 5.5% for funding and 6.5% for investment.

The other producers will pay interest of 7.5% on funding, 8% on financing via cooperatives and 8.5% on financing for agricultural machinery and equipment.

Priority investments in sustainable agriculture will have a rate of 5.5% to 7%, depending on the activity financed. here is the whole (1 MB) of the presentation of the 2021/22 Harvest Plan.

Here is the variation in the Safra Plan’s interest rates:

The increase in interest is due to the rise in the Selic (basic interest rate). According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the government would need R$ 15 billion from the National Treasury to equalize interest rates and maintain last year’s conditions. The Treasury, however, allocated R$ 13 billion to the 2021/22 Harvest Plan.

The Treasury contribution was defined at an extraordinary meeting of the CMN (National Monetary Council) held this Monday (June 21, 2021), after more than a month of negotiations between the Ministries of Economy and Agriculture.

“An increase in the interest rate was inevitable, due to everything you have been following”, said the finance and information director at the Ministry of Agriculture, Wilson Vaz de Araújo, during the launch of the 2021/22 Harvest Plan, in a ceremony at the Palácio do Planalto, this Tuesday (22.jun.2021).

Still, Araújo thanked the “sensitivity” the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the president of BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, in the preparation of the Harvest Plan. “We managed that it wasn’t an elevation [dos juros] very large”, said the director of Agriculture.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, 68% of the credit provided for in the 2021/22 Harvest Plan has controlled interest rates. It’s 7% more than in 2020/21.

continue reading