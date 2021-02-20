After the government’s interventionist threats, which included the threat of tax increases and a fleeting export stocks, the meeting of the Liaison Table with the President of the Nation, Alberto Fernández, relaxed the spirits. And although the discussion about the price of food is still in the spotlight, another air is breathed.

Optimistic winds are not blowing, it is clear, but the accordian spirits recovered ground, as in some way had been rehearsed in some sections of the second half of 2020, especially with the meetings of the Argentine Agroindustrial Council, with the ruling party and the opposition.

Thus, a virtual meeting in which the presidents of the 4 main crop chains participated was interesting, because Alberto Morelli (Maizar), Miguel Cané (Argentrigo), Juan Martín Salas (Asagir) and Luis Zubizarreta (Acsoja) agreed, once again, in the need for the agro-industrial sector to have a clear rule framework with predictability.

The meeting was organized by the Alem Foundation, animated by leaders and legislators of radicalism, whose Agricultural Board coordinates Luis María Migliaro, from which sustainable proposals for the sector are promoted.

“We know what not to do when defining incentives for the development of a crop,” Cané said, “because we have close experiences in time, where expansion in area was demonstrated and yields when retentions and ROEs were eliminated. In the case of wheat, it meant a doubling of surface area and productivity due to greater technological investment ”.

In the same sense, Salas said that the messages transmitted by a government translate into degrees of confidence to act in the private sphere. It affects relationships within the chain and often discourages investments ”.

Zubizarreta stressed that “the underlying proposal continues to be to produce more, to produce more and unlock development potential.” In this sense, he pointed out that “in the last 10 years we have regressed, while Brazil doubled its grain production.” He assured that “with a gradual reduction in withholdings the State would collect more” and proposed “adding value to export products with more work, for example with the opportunity that biofuels have, along with food.”

Morelli also stressed that if there were a foreseeable framework for biofuels, and it would tend to cut 27.5% with gasoline and diesel, as is the case in Brazil, investments of US $ 1.2 billion would be unleashed in extensions or new plants ” . And he pondered that an “agricultural law” would even give confidence to producers and producers in specific aspects such as crop rotation for soil care or phytosanitary applications “.

Migliaro considered that “the idea is not strange. The US Congress votes a farm bill every 5 years with clear and stable rules, which gives predictability beyond a presidential term ”.

The brand new president of Aapresid, David Roggero, also participated, who pointed out that the entity is promoting “crops for sustainable production (economically, socially and environmentally), based on science, networking and open to innovations ”.

For his part, Alfredo Paseyro, executive director of the Argentine Seed Growers Association (ASA), highlighted that the sector it represents “reinvests 9% of its turnover, at a similar level to that of developed countries and well above the Argentine average: 0 , 6% “. And he considered that “updating the Seed Law -which should be called Applied Plant Genetic Improvement- requires a broad matrix agreement: technical, social and political.”

And the former Minister of Agroindustry, Ricardo Buryaile, warned that “our producers sow with a macro scenario and harvest with another, in addition to the constant threats of modifications or commercial restrictions. This is not feasible in any economy that seeks to develop solidly ”.

Third paragraph Now, in the agribusiness sector a certain calm is shared after several weeks of being on alert, although a feeling of mistrust prevails. Not only because the socio-economic scenario continues to be very complicated, but because in this context – and on the way to elections – the countryside is usually taken as a mere contributor of funds, without many considerations about the conditions it needs to develop, produce food and contribute dollars to the economy.