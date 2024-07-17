A former schoolmate of Thomas Matthew Crooks, identified by authorities as the perpetrator of the attack on Trump, said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday (17) that the 20-year-old shooter had already mocked him for his support for the former Republican president.

“He [Crooks] had a general disdain for traditional politicians on the other side of the political spectrum,” said Vincent Taormina.

According to the interviewee, in a conversation with Crooks, he had mentioned that he was Hispanic and a supporter of Donald Trump, at which point the perpetrator of the attack stated: “well, you’re Hispanic, so shouldn’t you hate Trump?”

Vincent Taormina then reportedly responded negatively to the question, stating that the former president would do a great job in the White House. “He called me stupid or implied that I was stupid after the answer.”

The exchange reportedly took place during a discussion in an English class at Bethel Park High School during the 2016 campaign. Trump, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders were still in the presidential race.

“He just didn’t like politicians, especially with the choices we had,” Taormina said. “He didn’t like our politicians.”

According to the former colleague, Crooks was generally quiet, except on certain subjects that “he seemed passionate about,” including math and politics. And on those subjects, he could be “smug and arrogant,” the interviewee said.

“He talked and talked and acted like he knew everything, especially about politics, and he said it in a tone like, ‘I’m better than you,'” Taormina said.

Still according to the interviewee by Foxthe shooter had a small group of friends that some consider “worrying.”

A federal investigation was opened shortly after Trump’s assassination attempt to identify the motives and possible help Crooks received that day.

The FBI is conducting analyses of his laptop, cellphone and rifle, as well as interviews with hundreds of witnesses.