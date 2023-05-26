If Boef had consulted Google, he would have known that this was an unrecognizable police car.

Rapper Boef was recently stopped by an unrecognizable police car. The rapper shared on social media a video of this fact. The artist from Alkmaar had to undergo a drug test. Incidentally, there was a negative result. So the rapper was just sober behind the wheel.

The rapper could have known in advance that this was an unrecognizable police car. On Autoblog we have a beautiful page under the name overview license plates unrecognizable police cars. Based on (our own) research, here is a list of plainclothes police cars. There was also the Kia Proceed with which Boef was stopped.

Just Googling in advance and the rapper could have known this. Missed opportunity, but a good tip for next time. Always handy to have this list as a bookmark for quick reference. This way you will not be faced with unpleasant surprises along the way. Whose deed!

This article Boef, learn to google appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Crook #learn #Google