“That cronyism, influence and nepotism, any of those scourges of politics, should never be allowed. MORENA must be a beacon of morality.” Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, 2015.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been for years one of the biggest critics of cronyism and nepotism in government. As president, however, he has not only embraced the practice, he has shamelessly multiplied it.

On June 13, 2019, when his government was still young, he issued a blunt memorandum addressed to his own officials: “I address you with the clear and precise instruction not to allow, under any circumstances, corruption, influence, cronyism, nepotism, any of those scourges of the old regime’s policy”.

On multiple occasions he has reiterated that position in speeches. On July 1, 2019, In one of his many reports, he stated: “Corruption is no longer tolerated or allowed from the Presidency; nepotism, cronyism, influence and any other practice of the old regime are prohibited.” On February 7, 2022 he declared: “I have been very clear that the people elected us to end corruption, with impunity, so that there is no cronyism, influence, nepotism, any of those scourges of politics, and we have acted honestly and we will continue to do so” . And so many more times.

Lopez Obrador, however, has been one of the rulers who has most brazenly resorted to cronyism and nepotism. We saw one of the many cases last week when, in the midst of the delicate consultations with the United States and Canada over violations of the USMCA of the national energy legislation, replaced the respected undersecretary of foreign trade Luz María de la Mora with the young Alejandro Encinas Nájera, who lacks experience in foreign trade, but does have the distinction of being the son of the undersecretary of human rights of the Ministry of the Interior, Alejandro Encinas, a friend and collaborator of the president for decades.

In making appointments to public office, AMLO has never hidden the fact that for him loyalty or obedience, which he calls “honesty,” are more important than ability. Those who have ideas different from theirs are automatically classified as corrupt, neoliberal, conservative or traitors to the country. In this context, it is necessary to understand the statement of August 13, 2019: “I have to make use of honest institutions and public servants, because that is the main thing; 99 percent is honesty, 1 percent is capacity.” Obedience is the fundamental criterion for a position in his government, and that is now offered by the son of his friend.

One of the reasons for the poor performance of the government has been the appointment of officials with little or no capacity for the positions they occupy. Encinas Nájera could be, perhaps, an excellent professional; he has a master’s degree in political science from the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​despite the fact that the president also considers those who study abroad to be corrupt. On the complex issue of international trade agreements that he will now have to negotiate, however, his experience is zero.

Alejandro Martí said years ago: “Don’t continue occupying government offices, don’t continue receiving a salary for doing nothing, that this is also corruption.” Only that a government that came to power with the promise of fighting corruption, cronyism and nepotism, today has made them an essential part of its decisions.

no cash

There is a lot of debate about the veracity of what is narrated in the book El rey del cash by Elena Chávez, but the president himself confirms details. The author points out, for example, that AMLO never brought money and let others pay all his expenses. This October 14, he ratified in his morning: “I haven’t had a checking account for decades, I don’t bring a wallet.”