According to a study, good memories could be the secret to happiness. Perhaps that is why many shed tears while listening to the soundtrack of ‘Knights of the Zodiac’ (LCDZ), one of the most successful Japanese series of all time. For several generations it means a connection with childhood, with friends, with parents, with what they keep in their hearts.

YOU CAN SEE: Rauw Alejandro’s concert changes venue after the San Marcos stadium closes: where will it be?

The Grand National Theater is full. The tickets were sold out. There were three concerts that the Animatissimo symphony orchestra, directed by Gabriel Vizcarra, gave over the weekend under the name ‘Seinto no symphony’. The history of LCDZ was written by Masami Kurumada in 1983 and arrived in Peru only in 1994. Framed in mythology, it tells the exploits of Seiya of Pegasus, Ikki of Phoenix, Hyoga of Swan, Shiryu of Dragon and Shun of Andromedafive bronze knights who protect Athena, goddess reincarnated in Saori Kido to maintain peace.

One of the main attributes of the series is its soundtrack, created by Seiji Yokoyama. Each piece identifies a battle, a saga, a character. Tonight those sounds are recreated with more than 60 chamber musicians, a 24-person choir and the soloist Alejandra Llenque, all directed by Gabriel.

Musical event at the Grand National Theater. Photo: Erwin Valenzuela / La República

Time travel

The night began with ‘Pegasus fantasy’, in which the audience chanted the lyrics along with the instrumental framework. ‘Galaxian wars’ followed, which recalls the first saga ‘The Galactic Tournament’, the prelude to ‘The Sanctuary’, and its battles against the golden knights of the twelve zodiacal houses, considered by many to be the most representative.

Then came the melody of ‘Sad brothers’, which along with ‘Deucalion’s big flood’, are reviewed as the saddest of the saga. Alejandra used her voice to extend the lament. She also performed ‘Inside a dream’ with emotion. “Pegasus ryu sei ken” and ‘Glide! Pegasus’, linked to Seiya.

YOU CAN SEE: Why did Gustavo Cerati pay a million dollars to play in Peru on his 2007 tour?

Ikki appears

The story of each song was given by Marcos Patiño, the official voice in Latin America of Ikki, the Phoenix Bird. The Mexican appeared a few minutes after playing ‘Revenger Phoenix’ and ‘Ikki’s theme’, related to his character. The audience gave a standing ovation.

Other pieces were ‘Athena’s theme’, ‘Illusion of the 12 temples’, ‘Saori’s decision’, ‘Gold cloth, descent’ and ‘God warrios vs. saint’, the latter from the Asgard saga. The closing was with ‘Finish under the wood of the tree’, which marks the farewell between Shion and Dohko, two friends and golden knights.

Music from Los Caballeros del Zodiaco at the GTN. Photo: Erwin Valenzuela / La República

Grateful fans

Fans gave their impressions. “I have remembered the Phoenix and his battle with Shaka of Virgo,” commented Víctor, from Jesús María. “I thought about the epic fight between Seiya and Radamanthys,” said Diego, from San Martín de Porres. “Aioria by Leo is my favorite. I have cried with many songs,” said Juan, from Puente Piedra. The brothers David and Damicielo, from Rímac, said that they watched the series together as children.

Fans impressed with Japanese music event. Photo: Erwin Valenzuela / La República

The protagonists

Director Gabriel Vizcarra was grateful. “I think the audience enjoyed it. That feeling of emotion that one feels when one is directing is indescribable.”

Marcos Patiño ended up surprised. “I undoubtedly expected the wonderful response from the public, but I never imagined it would be like this, thank you very much, Peru.”

The night ended with nostalgia, tears and smiles brought from childhood. The success of Knights of the Zodiac lies perhaps in its message: fight for justice, but also for friendship. Even the weakest, no matter what happens, raise their cosmo (energy of the universe) to get up as many times as necessary. Therefore, he summed up Ikki’s voice, long live the warriors of the world who fight for their dreams.

#CRÓNICA #Sanctuary #nostalgia #music #Knights #Zodiac #moved #Grand #National #Theater