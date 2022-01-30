In December 1904, a small, very avant-garde car came out of the Audincourt production lines: the Type 69, with single-cylinder type AG 652 cc, super square (94x94mm) 6 HP engine. The success came immediately, so much so that, in the year of production alone, 1905, about 400 copies will be made, one third of the total production of Peugeot. Compared to the other cars wanted by Armand Peugeot, this one was really small, so as to be nicknamed the Bébé, not to be confused with the Lion Peugeot Tipo BP1 (Bugatti-Peugeot 1) of 1913, also later identified as Bébé.

A vehicle with the characteristics of the Type 69 Bébé would also have been adapted to the Italian market, thought the engineer Vittorio Croizat. The entrepreneur therefore decided to buy from Armand Peugeot the license to produce it, or rather, to assemble it in Italy. Croizat was born in Chambery, just across the border with France, in 1856. After graduating in engineering, with his father’s company he took care of the lighting, with oil-filled headlights, of the city of Turin, of the Asmara. and the Suez Canal. The precious fuel fascinated him, and led him to finance oil exploration by finding new fields in Romania and Abruzzo.

Meanwhile, in Turin, he attended the “Burello coffee”, A true hotbed and heart of Italian automotive initiatives. He could not fail to intervene in this field as well: he therefore began his business with the importation of Oldsmobile bicycles, motorcycles and cars from the United States. In 1902 he also inaugurated a new large workshop, in via Massimo d’Azeglio 58 in Turin.

On 27 December 1905 the “SA Patents Cars Peugeot“, Going to settle in the workshops vacated by Itala. One of the first cars, which belonged to the Croizat family, had the “Peugeot Patents” sign on the grille. Structurally it was a Type 69, but with locally made accessories. So here is the Italian differentiation, with many small details capable of making that product unique.

In the early days of 1906 the company name changed to “Peugeot-Croizat Italian anonymous company”And the capital was increased. In addition to assembling the Bébé with Italian components, the program also included a 12-16HP (Tipo 81) and an omnibus. Also in that year three small cars participated in the Criterium Colle del Sestrières, where they obtained the third place. Unfortunately, the shareholders’ meeting held in July 1907 challenged the directors and the 1906 financial statements. The corporate crisis persisted and at the end of 1907 the company was dissolved.