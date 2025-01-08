The Crohn’s disease it’s a chronic inflammatory process of the intestinal tract mainly, which usually occurs slowly and with remission periods of weeks or years. It can affect any part of the digestive tract from the mouth to the anus, but most commonly affects the lower portion of the small intestine (ileum) or the large intestine (colon and rectum).

Depending on the fraction of the gastrointestinal tract that is affected, five types can be determined for this disease:

– Crohn’s colitis (granulomatous) that affects the colon.

– Gastroduodenal Crohn’s It affects the stomach and duodenum (first part of the small intestine).

– Ileitis that affects the ileum.

– Ileocolitis that affects the ileum and colon (final part of the small intestine).

– Jejunoileitis which produces irregular areas of disease of the jejunum (upper middle part of the small intestine).

Causes of Crohn’s disease

There is no consensus on the origin of this pathology

Yes ok the exact causes of the disease are unknownspecialists point to immunological causes or causes related to bacteria. Without being contagious, this disease has some genetic tendency.

Symptoms of Crohn’s disease

Abdominal pain is common among those affected

– Colic

– Abdominal pain

– Diarrhea

– Fever

– Weight loss

– Swelling

– Anal pain or discharge

– Skin lesions

– Rectal abscess

– Fissure

– Joint pain

– Ulcers

– Joint inflammation

Diagnosis of Crohn’s disease

Touching the abdomen is basic in the diagnosis

In view of the patient’s symptoms, the doctor’s diagnosis is deduced from checking the abdomen to locate the swelling in the area and listening with the stethoscope. Touching the abdomen allows us to determine if there is pain or discomfort that demonstrates sensitivity in this area and to assess the state of the liver and spleen.

– Other laboratory tests, intestinal endoscopy, esophagograstroduodenal transit study or computed tomography may be required by the specialist.

– A blood test allows us to determine the existence of red blood cells (less red blood cells, or smaller than normal, risk of anemia) and white blood cells (with a high level, existence of some inflation or infection).

– The analysis of feces allows us to rule out any other type of disease of the digestive system.

– Finally, colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenal endoscopy and enteroscopy as well as the study of esophagogastroduodenal traffic will allow the doctor to accurately determine the patient’s clinical status.

Crohn’s disease treatment

Anti-inflammatories improve patient well-being

In the initial phases of this disease, treatment is based on the administration of corticosteroid drugs (prednisone, methylprednisolone) and anti-inflammatories to combat the symptoms and alleviate the patient’s condition. Immunosuppressive drugs and antibiotics on the immune system are also used in some cases who suffer from anal disease.

The need for surgery is clear when Crohn’s disease manifests itself with complications such as perforation of the intestine or its obstruction or the presence of considerable bleeding. Surgery in these cases consists of removing the diseased part of the intestine

Prevention of Crohn’s disease

Do not abuse tobacco and alcohol

The lack of knowledge of the basic causes that trigger Crohn’s disease makes it difficult to establish guidelines for its prevention due to its origin linked to the immune or bacterial system. Given the difficulty of prevention, specialists recommend healthy eating habits, ruling out the abuse of substances such as alcohol and tobacco.

The data

The benefits of the diet

Always under medical advice, some patients can observe the improvement of their condition when an outbreak or episode of the disease occurs and they modify their diet: a low-sodium diet reduces fluid retention when under treatment with corticosteroids; a low-fiber diet may be suitable to avoid intestinal obstructions; A low-fat diet is the most recommended when acute episodes of the disease occur and a lactose-free diet is recommended for patients with intolerance to milk products.