The American AbbVie announces that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency EMA has issued a positive opinion for upadacitinib 45 mg (induction dose) and 15 and 30 mg (maintenance doses) for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease who have responded inadequately, have lost response to, or have been intolerant to conventional therapy or a biological agent. “The positive opinion of the CHMP for upadacitinib – says Annalisa Iezzi, medical director of AbbVie Italia – it is a significant step forward that brings us closer to the possibility of providing a treatment that is taken orally once a day. It is the first of its kind and can make a difference for people with Crohn’s disease“AbbVie is committed to the research and development of innovative treatment options that expand a diverse portfolio of therapies for people living with inflammatory bowel disease.”

The positive opinion of the CHMP – explains the company – is supported by data from two clinical induction studies, U-Exceed and U-Excel, and a maintenance study, U-Endure. In all three studies, a statistically significant proportion of upadacitinib-treated patients achieved the crucial secondary endpoint of endoscopic remission. The absence or disappearance of ulceration, together with the improvements seen at endoscopy, are associated with mucosal healing.

If approved by the European Commission, this will be the seventh indication for upadacitinib in Europe and will expand AbbVie’s portfolio in gastroenterology. Upadacitinib will be the first Jak inhibitor approved for Crohn’s disease. In the EU, the drug is already approved for the treatment of adults with axial spondyloarthritis, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis, and for adults and adolescents with atopic dermatitis. In Italy, upadacitinib is reimbursed by the National Health Service for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis and atopic dermatitis.

Crohn’s disease – remember a note – it is a progressive pathology, which worsens over time in a large percentage of patients and can lead to complications requiring urgent medical attention, including surgery. Because the signs and symptoms of Crohn’s disease are unpredictable, it takes a significant toll on the people who live with it, not only physically, but emotionally and financially as well.

“In addition to intestinal disorders”, including inflammation of the gastrointestinal wall, which causes persistent diarrhea and abdominal pain, Crohn’s disease “can cause a series of systemic symptoms – underlines Giovanni Monteleone, full professor and director of UOC Gastroenterology of the Tor Policlinico Vergata di Roma – with obvious social and emotional repercussions.Therapeutic options, which have crucial objectives such as the induction of clinical remission and the improvement of lesions detectable during endoscopic examinations, can make a significant difference in the management of symptoms and in the health-related quality of life. Upadacitinib, the expert remarks, “could be a promising therapeutic option for adult patients who, despite treatment with conventional or biological therapies, continue to have moderately to severely active disease”.