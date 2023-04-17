There The European Commission has approved upadacitinib as the first Jak inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with Crohn’s disease moderately to severely active who have responded inadequately to, have lost response to, or have been intolerant to conventional therapy or a biological agent. AbbVie announces it in a note.

“Crohn’s disease, precisely because of the impact it can have on the daily lives of patients, is associated with numerous physical, psychological and economic problems – declares Marco Daperno, medical director of the complex structure of Gastroenterology, Ordine Mauriziano hospital in Turin – The clinical studies with upadacitinib have demonstrated its ability to improve crucial disease parameterssuch as endoscopic outcomes and symptom relief, with important benefits for patients as well as possible impacts in terms of long-term care savings as well.”

Crohn’s disease – explains the note – is one chronic systemic disease manifested by inflammation of the gastrointestinal wall, causing persistent diarrhea and abdominal pain. It is a progressive pathology, i.e. it worsens over time, in a large percentage of patients and can lead to complications that require urgent medical attention, including surgery. Since the signs and symptoms of the disease are unpredictable, this has a significant impact on the people who live with it, not only physically but also emotionally and economically.

European approval for upadacitinib (brand name Runvoq*) – 45 mg (induction dose) and 15 and 30 mg (maintenance doses) – is supported by data from two clinical induction studies, U-Exceed and U-Excel, and one maintenance study, U-Endure. Clinical studies have shown positive results in endoscopic response, achievement of clinical remission and healing of the intestinal mucosa. Compared to placebo, the results were statistically significant for the co-primary endpoints and the primary secondary endpoint at a dose of 45 mg in the induction studies and 15 mg and 30 mg in the maintenance study.

“Upadacitinib is already approved for many chronic inflammatory diseases and has a new mechanism of action in Crohn’s disease. It is in fact the first Janus kinase inhibitor to be used for this pathology – says Mariabeatrice Principi, associate professor of Gastroenterology at the University of Bari – It works by blocking the action of some substances involved in inflammation and has been shown to contain the symptoms and reduce the lesions of the digestive tract, to the point of arriving in many cases at a real healing of the mucosa. These results represent a step forward in the clinical management of Crohn’s disease, considering that many patients, despite treatment with conventional or biological therapies, continue to have active disease.”

The drug is approved in the European Union for the treatment of adults with ankylosing spondylitis, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, adults and adolescents with atopic dermatitis, and now Crohn’s disease. In Italy, the drug is reimbursed for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis and atopic dermatitis in adults.