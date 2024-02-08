The data presented in Milan at the event 'Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis: let's shed light on the invisible' highlight the need for further therapeutic effort to support patients with chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (CBD) and for greater communication between doctor and patient. ' organized by Abbvie, relating to the Podcast observational study, managed by the pharmaceutical company and the survey on Acquire-Ibd patients, carried out by the National Association for Chronic Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (Amici Ets). The results show an improvement in patient care and quality of life but also a constant state of concern for the disease which affects one in three patients.