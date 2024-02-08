“The Podcast study highlighted that more than half of patients are in suboptimal disease control. There is therefore a need for further therapeutic effort for these patients. Another important fact is the misalignment of the perception of severity of the disease between patients and doctors. This clinical gap must also be filled through communication.” This was said by Annalisa Iezzi, medical director of AbbVie, on the occasion of the press conference presenting the observational study Podcast and the survey on Acquire_Ibd patients, entitled 'Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis: we give light to the invisible', edited by Abbvie .