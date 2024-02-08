“Only 10% of patients with ulcerative colitis are significantly informed about the disease, the percentage grows but reaches only 18% for patients with Crohn's disease. There is a large portion of patients who do not know the pathology well and does not know how to manage it. Furthermore, one in 3 patients experiences the disease in a constant state of alert”. With these words Salvo Leone, general director of Amici Ets – Association for chronic inflammatory bowel diseases, spoke on the sidelines of the press conference 'Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis: let's shed light on the invisible', organized by Abbvie in Milan. During the event, the results of the observational Podcast study by AbbVie and those of the Acquire patient survey were presented -Ibd, created by the Patients Association.