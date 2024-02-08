“Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, the two main forms of chronic inflammatory bowel disease (CBD) are characterized, as the name itself suggests, by chronic inflammation that affects the intestine in different locations and which has an impact on terms of extremely important symptoms. These are pathologies with an enormous impact on the quality of life.” These are the words of Massimo Fantini, head of the Unit for the research, diagnosis and treatment of IBD, Uoc of Gastroenterology, Aou of Cagliari, on the sidelines of the press conference presenting the observational study Podcast and the survey on Acquire-Ibd patients, entitled ' Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis: we give light to the invisible', organized by Abbvie.