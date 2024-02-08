“Today, fortunately, we have numerous therapies available for the management of patients suffering from Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. In addition to traditional therapies, we have the possibility of using monoclonal antibodies and small molecules. These new therapies, called advanced, must be started when the patient is not kept perfectly under control with traditional therapy”. Thus, Alessandro Armuzzi, head of the Ibd unit – Chronic intestinal inflammatory diseases, Irccs Humanitas of Rozzano (MI), on the occasion of the press conference presenting the Podcast observational study and the survey on Acquire_Ibd patients, entitled 'Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis : let's give light to the invisible', edited by Abbvie.