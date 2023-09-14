The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has approved the reimbursement of risankizumab (Skyrizi* 600 mg intravenously as an induction dose and 360 mg subcutaneously for maintenance), for the treatment of moderate to moderately active Crohn’s disease. severe in adults who have had an inadequate response, loss of response, or intolerance to conventional therapy or biologics. The American biopharmaceutical company AbbVie announced this in a note.

Maurizio Vecchi, director of the complex Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Structure of the Milan Polyclinic, “welcomes” the Aifa approval for the reimbursement of the first specific inhibitor of interleukin IL-23 for the treatment of Crohn’s disease in the European Union. The drug, he explains, “thanks to a unique mechanism of action offers a new therapeutic option for a wide range of patients, reaching endpoints that could change the course of Crohn’s disease”. Currently, underlines Vecchi, “it is estimated that there are approximately 250 thousand people living in Italy suffering from chronic intestinal inflammatory diseases, including Crohn’s disease. The number is destined to increase significantly in the years to come. These are immune-mediated pathologies that have a very significant on the quality of life of patients as the onset generally occurs between the ages of 20 and 30, in the midst of social and working life. But today – highlights the specialist – it is possible to improve the quality of life of patients with Crohn’s disease also in those who do not respond well to other treatments”.

Crohn’s disease – the note recalls – is a chronic progressive systemic pathology that manifests itself with inflammation within the gastrointestinal tract, which causes persistent diarrhea and abdominal pain. Since the signs and symptoms of the disease are unpredictable, it generates a significant impact on the patient not only physically, but also emotionally and economically. The European Commission approved the drug in November 2022 thanks to the results of the global phase 3 clinical trial program which included three studies: Advance, Motivate (induction studies) and Fortify (maintenance study). The 3 studies, which are multicenter, randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled, demonstrated that “risankizumab is an effective and well-tolerated treatment in the induction therapy and maintenance of remission in patients with moderate to severe active Crohn’s disease “.

“Obtaining the reimbursement of risankizumab in Crohn’s disease – states Antonio Gasbarrini, full professor of Internal Medicine at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Rome – represents a significant step forward in achieving optimal control of such a complex pathology. The results of clinical trials confirm that risankizumab, which is the first IL-23 inhibitor for Crohn’s disease, is effective and safe in improving crucial parameters of the disease such as clinical remission, mucosal healing and endoscopic response, in addition to managing daily symptoms.” The drug, adds the expert, “is a candidate to become a promising therapeutic option for adult patients who, despite treatment with conventional or biological therapies, continue to have an active disease”.

This – we read in the note – is the third indication reimbursed by the National Health Service in Italy for this molecule which inhibits interleukin 23, a cytokine involved in inflammatory processes, which is believed to be related to various immune-mediated chronic diseases. In addition to Crohn’s disease, risankizumab can also be prescribed for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy and, as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate, for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults who have experienced an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more Dmrd, i.e. disease-modifying, antirheumatic drugs.