A simple diet, which strictly excludes certain foods, can lead to remission of Chron's disease, a serious inflammatory pathology which affects the small intestine and colon and which increasingly appears in childhood. This is what the Pediatric Gastroenterology department of the Aou Meyer Irccs in Florence, led by Professor Paolo Lionetti, has successfully experimented with.

The diet has been recommended to more than 60 young patients so far. In this series, in 70% of cases, doctors witnessed a complete remission of the disease, even if the disease had presented itself in a severe form. The one conducted by the Florentine pediatrician which is also a reference center for this pathology is one of the largest experiences conducted at a European level.

And dietary therapy has proven effective even in patients who do not respond to medical treatments, even with the use of latest generation biological drugs.

“We are very satisfied with this result – explains Professor Lionetti – until recently, patients were given an exclusively liquid diet which had shown good results, but was difficult to accept. This diet, although rather rigid, is followed more willingly by children and adolescents”.

But what should be excluded? “All those foods that can have an inflammatory action on the intestine, those processed by industry, which contain additives, emulsifiers and preservatives. As mentioned, Chron's disease is no longer just a prerogative of adults. The onset, in 20-25% of cases have moved into pediatric age. This makes it very important to have an effective dietary treatment that does not cause any side effects.”

Encouraged by the success, Gastroenterology specialists are trying to develop, in collaboration with the Meyer Dietetics Service, a Mediterranean variant of this diet. The Aou Meyer Irccs is the leader of a project which also involves the La Sapienza University of Rome, the University of Foggia and the Sofia Cervello Hospital of Palermo and which has been awarded a Pnrr loan of 1 million euros.