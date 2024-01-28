The last act of a long career

Last November 26, in Abu Dhabi, Franz Tost concluded his career as team principal in Formula 1, directing a race for the last time from the wall of Scuderia AlphaTauri, the team that – when it was still called Toro Rosso – the Austrian manager led for almost 20 years, leading him to live too only two victories in its historyboth in Monza with Sebastian Vettel (in 2008) and Pierre Gasly (2020).

Having hung up his 'headphones' for the last time, Tost had a long informal chat with the well-known British TV commentator Sky Sports F1 David Croft. An 'off the record' face to face which the English commentator himself spoke about in an episode of the F1 podcast broadcast by Sky. Croft did not reveal Tost's secrets, but admitted that, according to the Austrian manager, there might be a couple of drivers present in F1 who in his opinion do not deserve the seat they occupy.

Two drivers don't deserve a seat

“I had a wonderful exchange of views with him in the paddock during a race weekend – revealed Croft – we were talking about pilots and he said: 'every single driver in this paddock deserves to be here, deserves to be in Formula 1… except two'. I answered: 'Really? Two? And who would they be?'. And he replied, explaining why in his opinion those two drivers should not be in Formula 1 at this time. I'm not going to name names – concluded the English journalist – but I couldn't disagree with a single word he said“.