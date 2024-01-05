At school with the best

The 2023 season was certainly one to remember for the team Williams. Despite a difficult start to the season and some difficulties that emerged in the last few races, in fact, the British team achieved the results best season since 2017reaching a seventh place in the Constructors' standings which few predicted at the beginning of the year. In addition to Alex Albon's driving talent, what also shone was the new team principal's attitude to the role of leader, James Vowles.

L'former head of strategy at Mercedes, who in his career, in addition to his triumphs with the Stella brand, had also been part of the winning Brawn GP team in 2009, immediately showed his ability in the new role. On the other hand the 'school' by Ross Brawn and Toto Wolff from this point of view it can only have helped him in learning all the tricks of the trade.

Bright future

The merits of the 44-year-old engineer from Felbridge in the rebirth of one of the most successful teams in the history of F1 were also evident to insiders, as the British TV commentator well underlined Sky Sports F1 David Croft. According to the English journalist, in fact, Vowles was the best team principal of the season in relation to the situation he found himself facing and also to his lack of experience in the role.

“He is my main team of the year, without a doubt – Croft underlined – if we consider the time he had available before taking on the role, we are talking about, at most, three months. That's not much to put a plan in place that involves immediate action and immediate results. Work excellently with sponsors – continued the commentator Sky UK – he engages with the media, he explains things not only about Williams, but also about what happens on the track. I also really appreciate him on social media, because he engages directly with the fans. People are inspired by him. I believe that in three or four years he will become one of the best team principals of a top team“.