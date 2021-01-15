The regional confederation, Croem, conducted a analysis of the beginning of the year of the economic and business news of the Region, marked by the evolution of the pandemic and its impact on business activity, but also by other issues that concern the productive sector. In parallel to the measures adopted to prevent the spread of the pandemic (new closure of the hotel industry and limitation of social contacts), employers understand that it is essential that the protection of the productive sector continue to be taken into account. Thus, they consider urgent the application of new rescue plans for services in general – in particular tourism and hospitality – that go through more direct aid and tax exemption.

In this sense, they require the central government to assume its responsibility and approve a great national rescue plan that covers all the expenses of the sectors affected by the mandatory closures that have caused the cessation of activity. And to the regional government that approves a second plan, similar to the one that was launched last November, intended for trade, tourism and hospitality. Likewise, and without delay, they understand it essential that the region’s city councils exempt the aforementioned sectors from paying fees and taxes at least until June 30. All this with the aim of protecting companies and avoiding even more massive closures and saving employment under the maxim that six months without taxation is better than having no income for life.

On the other hand, Croem insists on involve private health and mutual insurance companies so that the vaccination process can be accelerated, as well as pharmacy offices trained to do so. The confederation already requested in its day that the pharmacies of the Region could carry out tests to alleviate the burden in health centers and considers that in vaccination they can also play a good role so that all available resources are used in the objective of immunizing to the population.

Entrepreneurs They also criticize the new delay announced in the AVE, in accordance with the forecasts included in the General State Budgets, which set the horizon of arrival of the High Speed ​​in 2024. Since 2001, when the “famous” Pact of San Esteban was reached, twenty years have passed and the Region It is the only one of the three autonomous regions where the AVE has not arrived, when Castilla-La Mancha and the Valencian Community have already enjoyed the infrastructure for years. In the same way, they once again reaffirm Croem’s position –which is shared by the territorial employers of Catalonia, the Valencian Community and Andalusia- on the irrevocable full development of the Mediterranean Corridor from Algeciras to the French border –in accordance with Ferrmed’s design- due to the importance that this infrastructure has for the southeast and for the region in particular.

The extension of the ERTEs, which the central government, CEOE and unions continue to negotiate these days, and the new salary increases, rejected outright due to the poor situation in general in most sectors of activity due to the socioeconomic effects of the pandemic , are other points that concern Murcian businessmen in this hectic start of the year.