The president of the Regional Confederation of Business Organizations of Murcia (Croem), José María Albarracín, considered that the change of political sign in the Murcia City Council is “legitimate; I welcome the new mayor of Murcia “, said yesterday the president of the employer’s association. Albarracín also wanted to convey to the new mayor, José Antonio Serrano, his best wishes in the stage that now begins as a councilor. «I welcome you and I hope and wish that they will be two good years for the city of Murcia. I wish him every possible success, because his success will also be that of Murcians.

The general secretary of the UGT in the Region of Murcia, Antonio Jiménez, remarked that from the ranks of his union they consider the change of political sign in La Glorieta “as an absolutely legitimate event.”

Jiménez also stressed that “we must take advantage of the milestone to give a boost to the policies that are developed from the local level.” Some policies, he stressed, that “have a great impact on employment and on the development of social policies.”

The Secretary General of Workers’ Commissions, Santiago Navarro, was, for his part, “respectful with the political organizations and their agreements” and promised “loyalty” to the socialist mayor, “as we did with the previous” councilor. Commissions demanded that Serrano “be open to dialogue, transparent and take care of the most disadvantaged in the municipality and the districts.” Navarro placed special emphasis on the attention that the mayor should pay to employment and to support some sectors especially affected by the current economic crisis, such as the hotel and catering industry and small businesses. The general secretary of CC OO also asked the new tenant of La Glorieta to be sensitive to “those workers who have been receiving, at most, 70% of their regulatory base for many months” and with those who have lost their jobs.

They denounce the “assault”



The leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, and the secretary general of the party, Teodoro García Egea, denounced the “assault” of the PSOE, Podemos and Ciudadanos on the Murcia City Council and expressed their support for Ballesta. Casado denounced the performance of the three parties. “The PSOE, Cs and Podemos share the mayoralty of Murcia in the middle of a pandemic and economic crisis,” he criticized. He also expressed “all” his support for Ballesta, whom he defined as “a great mayor and public servant as a doctor, professor and rector.”

García Egea criticized the PSOE, Podemos and Cs. “They win armchairs and Murcians lose a government of freedom.”