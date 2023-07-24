The general elections held this Sunday left a panorama of uncertainty because neither the sum of PP+Vox nor that of PSOE+Sumar achieve the absolute majority set at 176 seats, which will bring the regionalist parties into play.

The PP achieved victory, yes, without the forcefulness that was foreshadowed. The popular prevailed at the polls with more than 8 million votes and 136 seats against the PSOE, which obtained 122 parliamentarians. Vox remained the third parliamentary force with 33 deputies and Sumar won 31 seats.

For their part, voters in the Region of Murcia also supported the PP more strongly and won four seats. The PSOE added three, followed by Vox with two and, finally, Sumar got a deputy.

CROEM: “Spain cannot be paralyzed”



In his opinion, it is “imperative” that the constitutionalist forces “take a step forward because Spain cannot be paralyzed.” Thus, the Confederation pointed out that “it is the moment of responsibility and agreement, which should begin with the two parties that concentrate the favor of the electorate, the PP and the PSOE.” “There would be no better example of democratic quality,” he asserted.

From CROEM they ask for “a height of vision, a sense of State and region, and that the will of the citizens be respected, who have conveyed the clear message of what they want for the next four years.”

CC OO: The population “has voted no to that right-wing coalition”



The general secretary of CC OO in Murcia, Santiago Navarro, made a “positive” assessment of the results of the general elections held this Sunday and considered that Spanish society voted “continuity” and in favor of “human and social rights in this country.” The population “has voted no to that right-wing coalition that gave an absolute majority in almost all the polls,” Navarro declared.

In addition, he pointed out that society has voted “to continue improving the wages of the most disadvantaged workers; of the minimum interprofessional salary; for permanent contracts; for continuing to guarantee pensions, social benefits, unemployment, subsidies and help for young people.

Scrats: “If they don’t let us work, then we’ll be defending ourselves and vindicating ourselves”



The president of the Central Union of Irrigators of the Tajo-Segura Aqueduct (Scrats), Lucas Jiménez, assured that they will continue working for the rights of irrigators and defending their interests whoever “governs”, which is what his organization has done “all his life”.

In any case, Scrats will continue to “try to work” as he has “always” done with one political orientation or another. “And if they don’t let us work, then we will be defending ourselves and vindicating ourselves, which is what we have done practically all our lives in this Union,” Jiménez stated.

Chamber of Commerce of Murcia: “Stability favors the confidence of economic and social agents”



The Murcia Chamber of Commerce remarked “the concern generated by a scenario where governability in Spain is very difficult, without a bloc with the sum of sufficient support and, therefore, with the threat of new elections.”

“Regardless of what sign it is, stability favors the confidence of economic and social agents, and that should be the objective that guides the next steps to be taken by our representatives,” they reported.

For the Chamber, “the citizens have fulfilled their part, with an exemplary development of electoral day, where there has been a significant participation, of 70.78 percent in the Region. Now it is time for politicians to fulfill their function, which is none other than the search and management of the common good.