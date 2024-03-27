The burned Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk was pledged to Gazprombank

The Crocus City Hall concert hall, where the terrorist attack took place on March 22, was pledged to Gazprombank, according to an extract from the Unified State Register of Real Estate (USRN).

According to RBC, the building at the address Krasnogorsk, Mezhdunarodnaya Street, building 20, with an area of ​​38 thousand square meters, is mortgaged under a mortgage agreement dated November 2023, and the encumbrance on the property is valid until December 24, 2032. Previously, this agreement was renegotiated; the concert hall was pledged to Gazprombank as a result of the assignment in December 2022.

Experts described the consequences for the bank and the owner of Crocus

Independent analyst Andrei Barhota reported that as a result of the terrorist attack, the liquidation value of Crocus City Hall decreased, although it was not zero. “Now it can be estimated at 20–30 percent of the original value due to the cost of the land and surviving buildings,” he clarified.

Photo: Russian Emergency Situations Ministry / TASS

The presence of collateral, its quality and the ability to sell it at a market price greatly influences the volume of reserves that banks create for loans with such encumbrances, said Sergei Neklyudov, an expert on bank reporting and bank risk management. According to him, credit institutions regularly assess the impairment of the loan portfolio and, in particular, individual loans. If signs of impairment appear, the bank creates additional reserves.

Neklyudov added that in the case of Crocus, the bank may require the borrower to provide additional collateral for the loan.

Improving the quality of collateral, obtaining additional collateral or replacing the current collateral with a new one in the event of a decrease in its market value or loss of the collateral is a common practice for managing credit risk in commercial banks Sergey Neklyudovexpert on banking reporting and banking risk management

In this way, banks can maintain the loan portfolio at the proper level and avoid additional costs for creating reserves for loan portfolio impairment.

The owner of Crocus Group is going to restore the burnt building

The owner of Crocus Group Araz Agalarov previously stated that all objects damaged by the fire on the territory of Crocus City Hall will be restored. According to him, this will save thousands of jobs for company employees. “There are parts of the building that remain from the fire, and experts need to analyze different scenarios,” he said.

Commercial director of the development company Optima Development, Dmitry Golev, in a conversation with Vedomosti, explained that work to restore Crocus will take about five years. The cost of construction will be more than nine billion rubles, and taking into account the purchase of equipment – even more, added Natalia Tischendorf, managing partner of Alto Real Estate Fund.

On March 22, a terrorist attack occurred at Crocus, the building burned down

On the evening of March 22, a group of armed people burst into Crocus City Hall and opened fire from machine guns at people who came to the concert of the Picnic group, and then set the concert hall on fire. According to the latest data, 139 people became victims of the terrorist attack, and another 360 were injured. The concert hall building burned down completely.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the terrorist attack was carried out by radical Islamists, whose ideology the Islamic world itself has been fighting for centuries. He also called the incident an act of intimidation and instructed the competent authorities to find the mastermind of the crime.