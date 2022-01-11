Crocs estimated that its revenue grew by two-thirds last year compared to 2020, while sales rose 42% in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year.

Consumers stuck at home during restrictions over the past 18 months have ditched shoes social for more comfortable footwear, benefiting companies like Crocs and Ugg brand owner Deckers Outdoor Corp. Demand has remained steady this year.

+ US wholesale inventory growth in November is revised up

“2021 has proven to be an exceptional year for the Crocs brand, highlighted by expected 67% revenue growth amid a challenging global supply chain environment,” said CEO Andrew Rees.

The massive growth beat Wall Street analysts’ expectations, as the consensus was that the company would report growth of 65%.

Crocs is projecting total revenue of $2.31 billion compared to $1.38 billion in 2020. Analysts had predicted $2.28 billion.

Last month, the Crocs acquired Heydude, a brand Italian casual footwear specialist in flip-flops. Heydude reported $570 million in revenue in 2021 – nearly half of sales made through online platforms.

“We remain incredibly confident in the Crocs brand and expect to hit $5 billion in revenue by 2026, even before any Heydude revenue.

“Building on this solid foundation, as we close, we are excited to add Heydude as another high-growth, highly profitable brand.”

The $2.5 billion cash and stock deal is expected to close in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

