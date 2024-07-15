Despite being constantly repudiated, the Crocs have become very popular. This could be seen when The Pokémon Company collaborated with this company with the aim of offering models inspired by the most popular pocket creatures of the moment. Well, this union was a great success, to the point that a new collaboration between Crocs and The Pokémon Company is already underway.

Although there is no release date at the moment, the new collaboration between Crocs and The Pokémon Company is expected to be available in late 2024. This time, The product line includes Crocs models inspired by Gengar, Charizard, Snorlax and Jigglypuff. Each one has a pattern, design and colors based on the creatures of the first generation.

Each pair of Crocs also has a special Jibbitz attached, which features not only the Pokémon itself, but also some other related accessories. Additionally, The strap and sport-style footbed of each clog feature the Pokéball logo.

The Pokémon x Crocs collaboration will be available sometime in 2024 and each pair will be priced at $70 USD.. On related topics, these were the celebrations for the first anniversary of Pokémon Sleep. Likewise, new episodes of Pokémon Horizons are coming to Netflix.

Author’s Note:

I’m not a fan of Crocs, especially when they’re worn out. However, I won’t deny that this collection looks pretty interesting, and it’s something I’d like to have just for the sake of collecting, a feeling that many fans probably feel.

Via: Sole Retriever