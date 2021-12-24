“You must report to the vaccination center in Almere”, the nicest booster host of the GGD said to me. I told her that I would be poked in the Amsterdam RAI.

‘That’s right,’ said the friendly lady, ‘but the line starts in Almere. Via Amsterdam-West, Nieuw-Sloten and Abcoude you can shuffle to the RAI in two days. And if you have mobility problems, you can go via Muiderberg and Diemen. That seems shorter, but that is the tortoise route for stumbling invalids.”

“How do I get back to my car afterwards?”

“You can know that for yourself. There is no fixed route for that. You can be transported by one of your own carers, but there are also some unemployed taxi drivers from Schiphol. They will then drive you back to Almere via Amersfoort, Zwolle and Lelystad. You cannot pay by card in those cars. They prefer to receive the final amount in bitcoins. The choice is yours!”

“So two days in a row?”

“Yes”, laughed the GGD lady, “but time flies. There is a lot to discuss with the other spray-sliders. The Allowances Affair, for example. That may seem like a broken bone, but you can chat for a long time about the deep regrets of our caretaker government in general and that of Mr Rutte in particular. And of course you can gossip about the touching mea culpa of the tax authorities, the sincere apologies from both the House of Representatives and the Senate, the sincere apologies from the judiciary and the Council of State and of course about the deep dust of all civil servants. that have routinely placed children out of their homes. Wonderful, isn’t it, that national crocodile tears caravan full of remorse, repentance and remorse. Words that no one else does anything with. It’s about the charged look in the sad eyes. It has been said, it has been heard and it is all considered courageous within our own political office. But a little old-fashioned silly laugh at Mrs Van Huffelen’s haircut is also allowed.”

She happily rattled on: “After that it might be fun to do a quiz together to see who can name the most of the more than 1,700 earthquakes in Groningen. But it’s also nice to take a chance on the recent ailment of Willem Engel’s lawyer. He has called in sick. I fear an allergic reaction to the booster. The so-called regret shot. Is that really the nicest word of 2021? Doesn’t regret syringe alliterate much tastier? Or does regret spray apply more to Gooise women who have had the wrong dose of botox coated in their empty heads? Are you also so happy that the essential Gall & Gall and equally essential coffee shop are open during this anniversary lockdown?”

I replied that only the essential smartshop is important to me. And luckily it’s not closed. A mushroom-free Christmas would be disastrous for me. I’ve been celebrating the birth of the Redeemer for years without a tree and stall. They come naturally when I take a hallucinogenic psilo. After consuming that mind-altering fungus, I lie under a shiny fir tree and crow in a manger and I ask three wise men from the East if they have a job for Sywert, Bernd and Camille. Because those of the judge have to give back their sour-snatched millions. The wisest says he will call Randstad and the dumbest of the three kings has other concerns. He has to pay more than six hundred million to one of his exes. So Sywert shouldn’t be whining about those few rotten cents.

My enthusiastic booster bunny interrupted my fantasy. Did I feel like the upcoming holidays?

New! She came up with the golden tip: just test positive. And then in quarantine. A few good books, a bottle of red, a bottle of white, about three series and playing loud music. Good idea?

I said I would join her in line. And after the jab I immediately join the back for the fourth. And after that for the fifth and the sixth and the seventh. It’s so 2023.

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad of 24 December 2021