SUVs can quickly become a bit wrong, but this is really next level wrong.

According to many, a large SUV is by definition wrong, but you can make it even crazier. There are plenty of body kits available for all SUVs in the higher segment. However, the Polish tuner Carlex takes a slightly different approach. They keep the exterior changes subtle, but then go all out on the interior.

Carlex has now tackled all über-SUVs in one go under the name 'Himalaya Collection': the Cullinan, the Bentayga, the Range Rover, the Purosangue, the Urus, the DBX and of course the G63. These all received the same treatment, with a uh… unique result.

The term 'over the top' is appropriate for this Himalaya Collection, because the interior is made of crocodile leather that is decorated with diamond dust. They probably ran out of whale penis leather, otherwise they would have used that.

The Polish tuner has put a lot of effort into the interior, but the exterior of these cars is also special. The lacquer is applied by hand and has a special brushed texture. Diamond dust has also been used here. Something different than metallic paint.

Because the leather used seems to be quite rare, Carlex will not build too many of these cars. Seven copies of each model are made. That's still quite a few in total, namely 49. We don't know what these cars should cost, and you probably don't want to know either.

