The Australian zoologist Adam Corden Britton, crocodile expertpleaded guilty to rape, torture and kill dozens of dogsas well as accessing and sharing material of sexual abuse of minors, as confirmed this Tuesday by judicial sources.

(Also read: Flock of sheep ate 100 kilos of marijuana due to lack of grass)

Britton – who pleaded guilty before the Supreme Court of the Northern Territory, the highest court in that Australian jurisdiction – He faces a total of 56 charges for animal abuse, as well as for accessing and transmitting sexual material.

Framed by his zoophilic “sadistic interest,” Britton – former host of British biologist David Attenboroug – raped his two pets Ursa and Bolt since at least 2014 in his rural home in the Australian city of Darwin, according to prosecutor’s documents. which EFE agreed to.

(Also read: Colombian journalist who cried out for help to treat strange cancer in the US dies.)

Furthermore, between November 17, 2020 and April 22, 2022, the day of his arrest, The academic “intentionally” killed at least 39 of the 42 dogsincluding puppies, which he bought through an internet portal after torturing and raping them, the court documents added.

The 51-year-old academic used to send photos to owners who, for travel or work reasons, had sold him their pets, assuring them that they were fine, before torturing, raping and killing them in a huge container full of cameras and recording devices that he had inside. his property.

The well-known crocodile expert also shared in an encrypted group of Telegram under a pseudonym with people with inclinations towards animal abuse and sexual activities with animals and with feces the material he recorded, according to the documents.

Last year police found Britton had computers, cell phones, cameras, external hard drives, weapons, sex toys inside his rural property in Darwin, where the remains of injured animals, decomposing puppy carcasses and dog heads were also found. .

The accused will appear again before the Northern Territory Supreme Court in Darwin as of December 13, when deliberations begin on his sentence in a phase that can last for several days, specified the judicial source. None of his crimes involved crocodiles or other reptiles.

EFE