An elderly man was bitten by a reptile near Wangi Falls, a popular outdoor recreation area, in Lichfield National Park. The attack took place around 11:30 am on Monday, July 10. Several vacationers witnessed the incident, including police officer Taneka Starr, who was the first to help the victim and treat his wounds.

“My kids were swimming there when people started yelling for everyone to get out of the water. We stood in a circle to make sure they got out safely. Then they saw that the man had a hand injury. My sisters and I helped him, ”Starr later wrote on the social network.

The Australian suffered injuries to his arms and back and was taken to the hospital.

The Department of Natural Parks of Northern Australia said that the length of the crocodile was about two meters. Now he is being searched by department employees along with rangers. The reptile is planned to be removed from the reservoir.

