Crocodile sighting in Germany? Witnesses claim to have seen an animal in the Unstrut, since then there has been an intensive search for the dangerous reptile in Saxony-Anhalt. The incident has kept the police and residents in suspense.

Naumburg (Saxony-Anhalt) – There is a crocodile alarm in Saxony-Anhalt: In the Unstrut near the town of Laucha, several witnesses claim to have seen the dangerous reptile. Since Friday, August 28, 2020, there has been an intensive search for crocodiles in the Burgenland district.

Numerous emergency services searched the Unstrut in the Burgenland district for the dangerous reptile. The water police were on duty with a boat on the river, with a helicopter the officers even looked for the animal from the air.