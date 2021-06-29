The young swimmers with intellectual and relational disabilities, trained by Monica Misul, competed with able-bodied athletes in the Verona competitions and the results were extraordinary. A beautiful testimony of sport and integration.

Big party for the swimmers of the Crocera Stadium at the Swimming Championships that took place in Verona

A story of true integration. Party. Of sport. The protagonists are the young athletes of the Cruise Stadium who had already distinguished themselves in the national competitions in Chianciano in 2019. The lockdown blocked them at home. Difficult moments especially for them, children with intellectual disabilities and relating who were used to the rhythms of pressing commitments between school, rehabilitation, pedagogical therapies and obviously sports.

“They found themselves in total nothing – says Monica Misul, their coach – and it was difficult to readjust. Then fortunately we managed, thanks to the efforts of Crocera, to be able to train. Unfortunately, the Fisdir (Italian Sports Federation for relational intellectual disabilities ed) did not foresee any events until a date to be defined and so we decided to participate in the Fin degli Esordienti A competitions, or to swim with able-bodied athletes ”.

The result is applause. The guys from Crocera Stadium won the third national place in the Verona match making it the first Fisdir club in Italy for the draft until 2001.

“Everyone welcomed us with enthusiasm”, says Monica, an iron instructor who, however, got excited this time. And not a little. “They didn’t expect guys who were so disciplined and able to manage the emotions of the races. The best compliment came from Paolo Tondina, head of the Technical Commission of the Ligurian Regional Committee of Federnuoto ”.

“I believe the presence of Fisdr athletes, especially in rookie competitions, helps sport in its mandatory task of integration and human promotion ”, underlines Tondina. “Too often our rules do the educational tasks we care about only in words. It was a chance. Having said yes has made us aware of how sometimes it is much easier to do things to her than to say them. We hope that this integration will remain, and we say it in the awareness that for us it is a source of pride, for the boys a pleasant discovery of the humanity of others, for our guests, who we would like as regular companions, an important appointment to demonstrate their work and their desire to be present in the world “.

The athletes trained by Monica Misul are confronted on very demanding measures, such as the 800 freestyle or the 400 medley. “The guys, perhaps a little unaware, but above all confident of my choices – smiles Monica – have faced these races without fear, bringing home important experiences”.

Beautiful stories. That of Livia who takes home a national Finp record on the 50 breaststroke and that of Martina who collects the compliments of the federal technicians for her performance in the 100 style. Without forgetting the certainty of Alberto Russo who finished third in the 100 style and the excellent performances of Alessandro Baglio, for the first time in breaststroke, by Luca Parodi, who improved the time in the 100 style, by Kevin Pincay, who finished 4th in style. free.

And again Tommaso Di Palma, a very young swimmer who lowered his time by several seconds, anticipating a future of success.

“Anna’s arrival gave the team an amused freshness: she was able to juggle the champions even after a few months of activity. Now – concludes Monica Misul – we are preparing for the Fisdir nationals, in September, and for the absolute Finp Italian championships, in November. Keeping training rhythms in the summer is tough but the guys are serious and motivated to work like real athletes. Indeed they are… special athletes ”.

