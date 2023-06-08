Croc It is going to be remastered in High Definition. This was said by Jez San, the founder of Argonaut Software, who communicated it to James Batchelor, the editor-in-chief of GamesIndustry.biz, after sharing an article on the making of the game, which asked, among other things, that was remastered.

San: “I have news, but it’s too early to make an announcement. The HD version of Croc is in early development.”

As you can see the details are scarce, but it is still good news. Croc: Legend of the Hunchbacks was released in 1997 and received a sequel two years later. Overall it was an excellent 3D platform game, albeit with all its limitations, released on PlayStation, SEGA Saturn and PC. It is currently only playable via emulation.

The third Croc was never developed, but several games were released for mobile systems with the friendly crocodile as the protagonist: Jungle Rumble, Pinball and Volcanic Panic!, the last of which dates back to 2006. The substance is that the video game industry has been orphaned for seventeen years by a new Croc, therefore a remastered version she is more than welcome.

For the uninitiated, Croc was born as a prototype of a platformer with Yoshi as protagonist. Argonaut and Nintendo were on excellent terms at the time. The first game sold 3 million copies, but then something went wrong and all the projects related to the series foundered, including that of an animated series.