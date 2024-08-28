If we think about the world of platform video gameswe realize how much it actually the 90swith particular attention to the second half of the decade, have been a real gold mine of characters and adventures that have entered the history of the medium.

Precisely for this reason, following the successful re-proposal of “series A” projects such as Crash Bandicoot and Spyro, many other vintage platformers have returned to shine with remastered editions or simple re-releasesas happened, for example, with Tombi.

Croc belongs to this category and, thanks to the great success that these “nostalgic-proof” projects are having, even the crocodile born on PS1 in 1997 is ready to return to our consoles: we were able to appreciate some glimpses of the remaster of the Legend of the Gobbos chapter via a short presentation trailer.

The short video shows some gameplay scenes: the action of “smoothing the edges” is evident that characterize the typical PS1 polygonal models, transforming the platformer into a more up-to-date product.

The developers also stated that, along with the technical overhaul and HD re-release, The controls will also undergo changes compared to the original version to be more in line with current standards.

All that is missing from the project, in short, is some kind of timing: There is no information of any kind regarding the launch date or period of this re-proposal work which seems to promise very well.