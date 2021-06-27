Croatia finished second in their group. The Croats fell against England, drew against the Czech Republic and beat Scotland on the last day, by 3 goals to 1. Like Spain, the finalist team of the last World Cup has gone from less to more and reaches the round of 16 full , believing in herself and with the conviction of being able to complete the machado and get the first title in history for her federation.
Zlatko Dalic is the coach of Croatia and will bet on a continuation eleven and a 1-4-3-3 formation, in which the trivote of the midfield stands out. Brozovic supports the team, Kovacic helps him overcome lines with long and powerful drives and Luka Modric is king. There is not a single move from Croatia that does not pass through their boots. The Real Madrid footballer moves and directs the team, sets rhythms and generates dangers.
For the match against Spain you will not be able to count on Perisic, who has tested positive for covid-19. The rest of the team is at the expense of the latest results, but a priori the only infected is the Inter Milan winger. A loss that the Croats will notice, as he is the team’s goal man, as well as one of the players with the highest quality of the Harlequin team.
Livakovic in goal. Defense formed by Juranovic, Lovren, Vida and Gvardiol. Midfield for Luka Modric, Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic. Up they will play Vlasic, Petkovic and Rebic.
Croatia keeps weapons on the bench. Renowned footballers such as Pasalic, Kramaric or Budimir will wait for their opportunity.
