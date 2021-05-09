The defender of Zenit St. Petersburg and the Croatian national team Dejan Lovren congratulated the fans on Victory Day. The footballer published a post in his Twitter…

“The memory of the feat of everyone who defended their Motherland and freedom will forever remain in our hearts!” – wrote Lovren. The Croat has attached a photo to the post where he lays flowers at an unknown monument or grave.

Earlier on Sunday, May 9, a similar post was published by the Ukrainian Zenit defender Yaroslav Rakitskiy. This caused a mixed reaction in the comments.

Lovren joined Zenit from Liverpool ahead of the start of this season. Horvat played 21 matches in the Russian championship, scored two goals and helped the club become the champion.