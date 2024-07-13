Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Many prices in the popular holiday destination Croatia are rising. However, run-down properties are attracting a lot of interest among locals.

Vodnjan – Croatia has become one of the most popular holiday destinations in recent years. Croatia recorded over 20 million tourists in 2023. This was announced by the Croatian Tourist Board (HTZ) at the beginning of 2024, citing data from the eVisitor tourist registration system. Real estate is therefore also becoming increasingly popular, although prices on the Adriatic have risen sharply.

Croatia is becoming increasingly popular as a holiday destination – even ruins are apparently being sold

The Croatian town of Vodnjan is located on the Adriatic and is visited by more and more tourists every year. Because there was a lot of interest in several – partly run-down – properties, a few reporters ventured to the popular location. A total of twelve properties in Vodnjan are soon to be for sale, one of which even has a missing roof. Around 150 people have already expressed interest in buying, although the prices for the houses are still unknown.

The sale of the properties is expected to bring more people to the city on the Adriatic. dnevnik.hr reported that the population has decreased by several hundred people since the last census. One resident told a reporter: “I am happy that Vodnjan is filling up, more and more people are coming.” In the coming weeks, appraisers will set the prices for the various properties, then people’s real interest will become apparent. In many towns on the Adriatic, prices have exploded in recent years.

Real estate prices on the Adriatic continue to rise

For the mayor of the town on the Adriatic, Edi Pastrovicchio, several factors are crucial for a successful sale: “Either they are just moving to Vodnjan or have been living here for a while and don’t own a property yet. Then it is of course important that the entire project can be financed,” he told the Croatian portal. Houses that can be reached by car are particularly popular. And those that have larger gardens and courtyards.

Aljoša Vučetić is the owner of a real estate agency and told dnevnik.hr the possible prices for the houses for sale. As he says, 400 euros per square meter is the cheapest price that can be found in the region. If the houses are in better condition, 1200 euros per square meter must be expected, and for houses with a pool, at least 2600 euros. The prices for the houses are nevertheless lower than in other holiday regions in Croatia, such as Istria, he stressed. A Expert recently made a price forecast that should interest Croatia holidaymakers. (rd)