From: Bjarne Kommnick

Dubrovnik bans suitcases from the old town. That’s why holidaymakers have to drag their luggage instead of rolling it. A complete suitcase ban will soon follow.

Dubrovnik – The port city of Dubrovnik in Croatia on the Adriatic Sea is taking action and has passed a new law that particularly affects travelers. From now on it is no longer allowed to pull suitcases through the old town, like the Croatian daily newspaper Jutarnji List had previously reported. The new rule is part of new regulations against noise pollution. Violations can result in severe penalties. Suitcases will soon be completely banned from the old town.

City Dubrovnik Population 42,615 Surface 143.35 km² mayor Mato Frankovic

Dubrovnik decides to ban suitcases in the old town

Mayor Mato Franković announced the measures at a town meeting. Streets in the old town made of old cobblestones are affected. In the event of a violation, a fine of 265 euros is due. To avoid a fine, vacationers have to lug their suitcase through many parts of the port city. In addition, the city would install decibel meters in the old town to monitor noise pollution.

In future, holidaymakers will no longer be allowed to pull their suitcases through the old town of the Croatian port city of Dubrovnik. (Iconic image) © dpa/Ole Spata

Dubrovnik wants to create infrastructure for mass tourism

The city wants to take another step in the direction of creating a suitable infrastructure for mass tourism. According to Deutschlandfunk Kultur, around 1.4 million tourists a year are now drawn to the city of 42,000. The rush to the port city in recent years is also due to the well-known TV series “Game of Thornes”, which was partly filmed in Dubrovnik’s old town and would attract many fans.

From November, vacationers would even get support from the city. From November, luggage storage areas would be set up for tourists to leave their suitcases. The city then organizes free transport to the visitors’ accommodation. Recently, Bali had also decided on new rules for vacationers.

Suitcase ban in Dubrovnik – restaurants are threatened with closure if guests violate the rules

Mayor Franković told Jutarnji List: “This is just the beginning, the ultimate goal is to create a logistics center inside the airport, after which all luggage of Dubrovnik visitors will be transported directly to guests’ addresses”. Once these measures are implemented, tourists will no longer even be allowed to take their suitcases into the city, regardless of whether they roll or carry them. Holidaymakers in Italy also have to adapt to special rules for tourists. For example, the coastal city of Portofino has declared war on selfie hunters with a new law.

The restaurants and cafés in the old town would also be targeted. Because if catering operators then allow a suitcase violation, there is a risk of a fine of 1,327 euros and a seven-day closure of the outdoor area, which is essential for the sales of many catering establishments. A second violation would result in a 30-day terrace closure, and a third violation would result in permanent closure by the authorities.