Zoran Milanović said he was against sending weapons to the country in conflict with Russia and that “it prolongs the war”

The president of Croatia, Zoran Milanović, criticized, this Monday (30.jan.2023), the western countries that supplied heavy tanks and other military weapons to Ukraine.

In a statement, Milanović said it is “crazy” believe that Russia can be defeated in a conventional war. “I am against sending lethal weapons there […]. It prolongs the war.”said the Croatian leader.

Zoran Milanović also questioned the intention of countries to provide military equipment: “What’s the point? Disintegration of Russia, change of government?”, said. The information is from Associated Press.

“What is the point of this war? A war against a nuclear power that is at war with another country? Is there a conventional way to defeat this country?” Milanović asked this Monday (30.jan). “Who pays the price? The Europe. America pays less”continued.

“About 1 year has passed, and only now we are talking about tanks (…) Not a single US tank will go to Ukraine in 1 year. Only German tanks will be sent there.”said the Croatian.

Milanović, 56, won Croatia’s 2019 presidential election as a left-wing liberal candidate. The country joined NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) in 2009.

Although the presidential rank is mostly ceremonial in Croatia, since the prime minister is considered head of state, Milanovic is formally the supreme commander of the Armed Forces.

On January 25, 2023, Germany, the United States and Spain announced the deployment of advanced battle tanks to Ukraine.