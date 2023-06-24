Football player Lovren said that the coach of Zenit Semak asked him for Salah’s T-shirt

The former defender of the St. Petersburg “Zenith” Dejan Lovren spoke about the unusual request of the head coach of the team Sergei Semak. His words lead Sport24.

The football player said that Semak asked him for a shirt of English Liverpool striker Mohammed Salah. “For his child. And I didn’t tell anyone about this either, ”he recalled. Lovren called Semak a good coach and person.

Lovren played for Zenit from 2020 to 2023. Together with the blue-white-blue football team became a two-time champion of Russia and a three-time winner of the country’s Super Cup. He currently plays for French Lyon, where he was from 2010 to 2013.

At the World Championships in Qatar, Lovren won the bronze medal as part of the Croatian national team. The defender took part in six matches, in which he scored one assist.